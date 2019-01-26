You Need No Translator When Marcelo Bielsa Is Angry – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Laurens De Bock has admitted that communication with Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is not easy, but when the Argentine is angry, the players know about it.



De Bock, who is still on the books at Leeds despite currently being on loan back in Belgium with KV Oostende, worked under Bielsa at Elland Road in the summer.











It was enough to give the 26-year-old an insight into the Leeds boss' methods and he admits that Bielsa's lack of English made communication tough, though there was no need for a translator when the Argentine was angry.



"The communication with him was not easy", De Bock told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.





"Normally he said everything in Spanish and an interpreter translated for us.



"Except if he was angry, then it happened without a translator, in Spanish.





"And everyone understood."



Bielsa was recently at the centre of the spygate scandal, when he sent a spy to watch rivals Derby County training; the spy was caught and the EFL are poised to conduct an investigation.



For De Bock, hearing the news of the spy was no surprise.



"I am not surprised", he said.



"He does everything and every little detail is important to him."



De Bock has a lengthy contract at Elland Road, which is due to run until the summer of 2022, however it remains to be seen if he will be part of Bielsa's plans in the summer.



