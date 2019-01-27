Andrea Radrizzani Might Be Able To Fund New Signings – Former Leeds Star On Lack of Transfer Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan insists that Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani may well be able to finance transfers this month, with other reasons potentially being the reason for a lack of window action.



While Leeds have brought in a new goalkeeper in the shape of Kiko Casilla, there are question marks over the depth of the squad.











A number of Whites fans are calling for Radrizzani to dip his hand into his pocket to finance signings before the transfer window closes in an effort to make sure the club get over the line and win promotion to the Premier League.



But Whelan thinks there might be other factors at play, such as head coach Marcelo Bielsa not wanting to make signings, which explain the club's quiet window so far.





Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds, following Leeds' win at Rotherham: "Look, the chairman might have the money [for new signings].



"It might be the manager that feels that he doesn't need other bodies in.





"He might know when these players are coming back from injury.



"We just don't know the full extent of the reasons why we haven't signed anybody [else] as yet.



"But there is still a bit of time and these things can get complicated."



Radrizzani's ability to finance Leeds has been under the microscope of late due to his company Eleven Sports struggling, with question marks over whether it may close its UK operation.



Eleven Sports was forced to give up the rights to UFC in December, while it is trying to renegotiate its deals to show Serie A and La Liga matches.



