XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2019 - 22:09 GMT

Besiktas Set For Talks With Tottenham, Aiming To Land Spurs Star

 




Turkish giants Besiktas are set for talks with Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to seal the signing of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Besiktas want to add a winger and have shown interest in Nkoudou, who is on the fringes under Mauricio Pochettino, in the past.




The Black Eagles are now set for another attempt and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, the chairman of the club's transfer committee, Umut Guner, is set to hold talks with Tottenham.

The Turkish club are hoping to be able to work out an agreement with Tottenham and could look to loan Nkoudou.
 


Nkoudou clocked all 90 minutes in Tottenham's FA Cup exit at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The winger has been in the first team picture in recent weeks due to a spate of injuries at Spurs.
 


But Tottenham boss Pochettino has regularly preferred options other than the former Marseille winger when his squad has fewer injuries

 