Besiktas Set For Talks With Tottenham, Aiming To Land Spurs Star

Turkish giants Besiktas are set for talks with Tottenham Hotspur in a bid to seal the signing of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.



Besiktas want to add a winger and have shown interest in Nkoudou, who is on the fringes under Mauricio Pochettino, in the past.











The Black Eagles are now set for another attempt and, according to Turkish daily Takvim, the chairman of the club's transfer committee, Umut Guner, is set to hold talks with Tottenham.



The Turkish club are hoping to be able to work out an agreement with Tottenham and could look to loan Nkoudou.





Nkoudou clocked all 90 minutes in Tottenham's FA Cup exit at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday.



The winger has been in the first team picture in recent weeks due to a spate of injuries at Spurs.





But Tottenham boss Pochettino has regularly preferred options other than the former Marseille winger when his squad has fewer injuries



