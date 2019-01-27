XRegister
27/01/2019 - 14:43 GMT

Bundesliga Club In Talks To Land West Ham Star, Pushing For Deal

 




German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are in talks to land Reece Oxford from West Ham United, according to Sky Sports News.

With the clock ticking down on this month's transfer window, the Bundesliga outfit are keen to get a deal for the 20-year-old over the line.




Eintracht Frankfurt are engaged in talks to make the move happen and are ready to pay West Ham a fee of £8m to take Oxford to Germany.

The youngster has had two prior spells in Germany, on both occasions at Borussia Monchengladbach.
 


They have remained in the hunt to sign him, but Eintracht Frankfurt are now doing the heavy lifting to take Oxford back to the Bundesliga.

Oxford, 20, has only turned out for West Ham's Under-23s this season, playing in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.
 


His contract with the Hammers runs until the summer of 2021 and it remains to be seen whether West Ham fans have seen the last of Oxford in a claret shirt.

 