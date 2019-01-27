XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/01/2019 - 20:16 GMT

Former Rangers Star Warns Alfredo Morelos May Soon Want Exit

 




Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has warned the Gers that Alfredo Morelos could move on sooner rather than later.

Morelos has been in top form for Rangers this season and struck again on Sunday as the Gers eased to a 3-0 win away at Livingston.




The Colombian striker has regularly been linked with moves away from Rangers during his time at Ibrox, with the Scottish giants having fielded offers from clubs in China and France.

Rangers have made clear they do not want to sell Morelos, but Boyd thinks that the striker may well not want to be at Ibrox for a long period of time.
 


He said on Sky Sports after the game at the Tony Macaroni Arena: "I've said it a few times – South Americans do not hang about at clubs for too long.

"They reach a peak and they move on.
 


"When you look over the years, even the top ones, when they get to a level they move on."

Rangers brought in Jermain Defoe earlier this month, but the Gers have maintained their stance that Morelos is not for sale.

They could though be tested by bids in the final week of the January transfer window.

 