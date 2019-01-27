Georges-Kevin Nkoudou Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their side and substitutes to take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup this afternoon.



Spurs exited the EFL Cup in midweek at the hands of rivals Chelsea and will be desperate to return to winning ways against the Eagles.











Tottenham remain without attackers Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino picks Pablo Gazzaniga in goal, while Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth and Jan Vertonghen are the central three. Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp play, while Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Lucas Moura support Fernando Llorente.



If Pochettino wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Harry Winks and Erik Lamela.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Crystal Palace



Gazzaniga, Trippier, Sanchez, Foyth, Vertonghen (C), Walker-Peters, Dier, Skipp, Nkoudou, Lucas, Llorente



Substitutes: Lloris, Aurier, Rose, Wanyama, Winks, Lamela, Sterling

