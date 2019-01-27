Gonzalo Higuain Starts – Chelsea Team vs Sheffield Wednesday Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have named their starting team and substitutes to play host to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in a fourth round FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge this evening.



The Blues won the competition under Antonio Conte last term and will be keen to make sure there are no slip-ups against second tier opposition as they look to progress.











Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has wasted no time in picking new signing Gonzalo Higuain and he starts in attack, backed up by Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian.



Willy Caballero lines up in goal, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso the full-backs. Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen slot in as centre-backs. In midfield, Sarri goes with Ethan Ampadu, Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic.



Sarri has a bench full of options if he wants to make changes, including Olivier Giroud and David Luiz.



Chelsea Team vs Sheffield Wednesday



Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Ampadu, Barkley, Kovacic, Willian, Higuain, Hudson-Odoi



Substitutes: Kepa, Luiz, Emerson, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Pedro, Giroud

