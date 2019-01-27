XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2019 - 12:00 GMT

Ivan Perisic Isn’t Irreplaceable – Former Serie A Star Tells Inter To Sell Arsenal Target

 




Former Serie A star Massimo Oddo believes Inter should cash in on Arsenal target Ivan Perisic as the Croatian is not someone the Nerazzurri would struggle to replace.

Perisic’s future at Inter has come under sharp focus as he is reportedly ready to leave the Serie A giants in the January transfer window.




Arsenal are interested in signing Perisic and are considering signing him on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy in the summer.

Inter are eyeing a fee north of the €40m figure and are prepared to let him go if a club are ready to match their asking price, but they are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table.
 


Oddo believes Inter should sell Perisic if they can get a big fee for him as they would be able to strengthen their squad with the money.

He also feels the winger’s departure would not be a huge loss as he is not a player who would be hard to replace.
 


Oddo told Sky Italia: “If they had to offer a lot of money and if I was Inter, I would take it and strengthen the squad.

“I don’t think Perisic is an irreplaceable player.”

Perisic’s form has dipped this season and he has scored just three goals in 18 Serie A appearances.
 