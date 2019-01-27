Lazio Cool Interest In Chelsea Star, Blues’ Demands Too High

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have cooled their interest in Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta due to Chelsea’s financial demands, it has been claimed.



Zappacosta has been a victim of Maurizio Sarri’s stubborn defensive plans as the Chelsea manager has refused to tinker with his back four this season.











The 26-year-old has played just 18 minutes of Premier League football this term across two appearances from the bench and has only played regularly in the Europa League.



The defender has been keen to leave the club in January for more regular first team football and he has been on the radar of several clubs in Italy.





Lazio were interested in exploring the option of signing him, but according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, they are no longer actively pursuing his signature.



Since initial talks between the two clubs, there has always been a difference of opinion between Chelsea and Lazio over the details of a potential deal.





And Chelsea’s financial demands have more or less killed the chances of Zappacosta returning to Italy as Lazio do not want to meet their €18m asking price.



The Serie A outfit are currently considering other options and are unlikely to try and revive the negotiations with Chelsea.

