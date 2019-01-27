XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2019 - 16:29 GMT

Leeds United Star Tipped For Spain Return Before Window Closes

 




Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko is likely to return to Spain before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

The Yorkshire giants shipped Sacko out on loan last summer, with the wide-man linking up with Spanish second tier outfit Las Palmas on a season-long deal.




But Sacko did not impress in the Canary Islands and Las Palmas terminated the loan earlier this month, sending the winger back to Elland Road.

He has interest from clubs in Cyprus and Hungrary but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sacko is likely to return to Spain.
 


The winger is expected to seal a fresh loan move to a club within the Spanish leagues.

Sacko is firmly out of favour under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and will be looking to put himself in the shop window in the second half of the campaign.
 


The wide-man joined Leeds, from Sporting Lisbon, initially on a loan deal before the Whites negotiated a permanent agreement.

 