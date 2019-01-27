Leeds United Star Tipped For Spain Return Before Window Closes

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko is likely to return to Spain before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.



The Yorkshire giants shipped Sacko out on loan last summer, with the wide-man linking up with Spanish second tier outfit Las Palmas on a season-long deal.











But Sacko did not impress in the Canary Islands and Las Palmas terminated the loan earlier this month, sending the winger back to Elland Road.



He has interest from clubs in Cyprus and Hungrary but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sacko is likely to return to Spain.





The winger is expected to seal a fresh loan move to a club within the Spanish leagues.



Sacko is firmly out of favour under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road and will be looking to put himself in the shop window in the second half of the campaign.





The wide-man joined Leeds, from Sporting Lisbon, initially on a loan deal before the Whites negotiated a permanent agreement.



