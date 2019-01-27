Nikola Katic Plays, Jermain Defoe On Bench – Rangers Team vs Livingston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Livingston vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 16:00 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena this afternoon, in a Scottish Premiership fixture.



The Gers slipped to a damaging defeat away at Kilmarnock in midweek league action and, with Celtic having seen off Hamilton on Saturday, cannot afford to drop further points in the title race.











Livingston have only lost twice at home in the league this term, while Rangers have won only four of their eleven road trips.



Steven Gerrard, looking for a reaction from his players, picks Allan McGregor in goal, while the centre-back pairing he selects is between Joe Worrall and Nikola Katic. Ross McCrorie, Ryan Jack and Scott Arfield slot into midfield, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.



If the Rangers manager needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.



Rangers Team vs Livingston



McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, Katic, Barisic, McCrorie, Jack, Arfield, Candeias, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, McAuley, Halliday, Coulibaly, Davis, Middleton, Defoe

