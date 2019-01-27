Now Jack Clarke’s Getting Extra Attention, Must Deal With It – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has told Leeds United talent Jack Clarke that he must learn to cope with the hype and pressure, after the attacker produced a lacklustre display as the Whites edged past struggling Rotherham United 2-1 at the New York Stadium on Saturday.



Clarke has turned heads with his performances for Leeds in recent weeks and has a host of Premier League sides keen on securing his services.











Crystal Palace have made an enquiry, while Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are also alive to the winger's talents.



And Whelan thinks that Clarke will need to cope with the expectation, hype, pressure and extra attention from opposing sides, if he is to continue to progress.





"Jack Clarke wasn't himself and he got a lot of attention", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds, when assessing how Clarke did at Rotherham.



"But he's going to get that when the spotlight is on him and people start raving about him.





"He is going to be tightly marked because he is one of those players that can change a game.



"So he is going to have to get used to that kind of attention from the opposition."



Leeds have made clear that they have no wish to sell Clarke, who they value at in excess of £10m, in this month's transfer window.



But the Whites may still be tested with bids in the coming days.



