Raised Game For Derby, Can Do Same Against Norwich – Leeds Legend

Eddie Gray believes Leeds United should take inspiration from their performance against Derby County when they host Norwich City next weekend.



Leeds went into Saturday’s game at Rotherham on the back of three defeats in four league games and were 1-0 down at the break following a poor first half performances.











A brace from Mateusz Klich in the second half earned Leeds the three points and maintained their hold at the top of the Championship table for the moment.



However, their recent level of performances have not been up to the mark and ahead of Saturday’s top of the table clash against Norwich, there are worrying signs for the Whites.





But Gray pointed out that they recently dismantled Derby on the back of bad run and feels there is no reason why Leeds cannot raise their game when Norwich come to Yorkshire next weekend.



The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “We have to play better in general to start the game. But we did that against Derby County.





“We had a couple of disappointing results before that game and against Derby, we probably gave one of the best performances of the season.



“There’s no reason why we can’t do that against Norwich next week.”



Leeds hammered Norwich City earlier in the season when they won 3-0 at Carrow Road in August.

