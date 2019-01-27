XRegister
06 October 2018

27/01/2019 - 12:26 GMT

Roma Move To Agree Deal For Everton, Fulham and Wolves Target

 




Roma have reached an agreement in principle with Atalanta to sign Gianluca Mancini, who has been linked with Everton, Fulham and Wolves, next summer.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been attracted interest from several clubs in Europe due to his consistent performances in Italian football.




Mancini has been growing in stature in Serie A and he has been regularly tracked by a slew of clubs over the last few months with a view to signing him in the future.

He has had strong interest from England in this month's transfer window with Everton, Fulham and Wolves all being linked with being keen.
 


But Roma have acted decisively on their interest in Mancini and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they have agreed a deal in principle with Atalanta to sign the player at the end of the season.

The two clubs will chalk out the final print of the agreement over the next few months, but a rough deal is in place that will see Roma pay a fee of €25m to Atalanta for the 22-year-old.
 


Roma have also prepared a five-year contract worth €1.5m per season for Mancini.

The Giallorossi are keen to make sure that they get the deal officially done in order to avoid any other clubs jumping in with more money for Atalanta and the player.

It remains to be seen if any of Mancini's Premier League suitors will try to hijack the deal, or move before the transfer window closes this month.
 