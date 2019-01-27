Steven Gerrard Sets Out Rangers’ Stall For Remaining Days of Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed it is unlikely the Gers will do any more business before the transfer window closes on Thursday.



The Ibrox giants have brought in Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis, while also agreeing pre-contracts with Glen Kamara and Jordan Jones.











Kamara's club Dundee have made noises about being keen to do a deal with Rangers to let the midfielder go this month, but Gerrard is at present not expecting to do further business.



Asked about transfers following Rangers' win at Livingston, Gerrard said on Sky Sports: "We are content and satisfied. I’ll be surprised if anything happens.





"We’ll go with what we’ve got.



"The challenge for us is now finding consistency."





While Gerrard is not actively planning to do further business, it remains to be seen if Rangers' approach changes if they are presented with bids for their players.



Striker Alfredo Morelos has been continually linked with a switch away from Ibrox and the Gers could be tested with big money bids before the window slams shut.



Kamara meanwhile is also keen to join Rangers this month.



