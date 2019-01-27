Swansea City Playing Hardball On Leeds United Target Daniel James

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City are determined to get top dollar for Daniel James, if they sell the winger, who is wanted by Leeds United, this month.



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants James to be brought into Elland Road before the window closes, but Swansea are not keen on selling.











While it is claimed the Swans need to bring in cash this month, the Welsh giants would rather let players other than James go.



However, James is wanted by Leeds and there is a game of brinksmanship on the cards, with Swansea seeking to drive the winger's price up, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





Leeds are actively pushing to try to land James, with the winger their number one target before the window shuts.



The Whites have been linked with alternative targets, however they remain hopeful of ultimately agreeing a deal to sign James.





James came off the bench for Swansea on Saturday to help the Welsh side to a 4-1 win over Gillingham at the Liberty Stadium and progression into the next round of the FA Cup.



Swansea boss Graham Potter rates James and the Swans could offload Wilfried Bony, who has interest from Galatasaray and Al-Saad, this month, giving the club a financial boost.



