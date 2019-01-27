We Were Angry With Ourselves – Leeds Star On New York Stadium Turnaround

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has conceded that he and his team-mates were seething about their performance against Rotherham on Saturday at half-time.



The Yorkshire giants went into the break 1-0 down and their performance in the first half was indicative of their recent run of poor form that has seen them lose momentum.











But Klich scored a brace in the second half and Leeds managed to get a win over the line and earned three points in order to maintain their position at the summit of the Championship.



The midfielder revealed his delight at getting the win and believes his side were completely dominant in the second half, which helped them get over a poor first-half performance.





He admits that during the break the dressing room was seething with anger because of the way they played in the first half.



The midfielder said on LUTV: “Everyone is happy as we came here to win the game.





“At the end of the first half it didn’t look great but we were calm and tried to do our things on the pitch.



“In the second half we were completely dominant from the first minute and we earned the win.



“We were angry with ourselves [at the break] because we didn’t want to play like that and we wanted to play better.



“And obviously score goals because it helps.



“The most important thing is that we won the game after all.”



Leeds will host Norwich City at Elland Road next Saturday in a top of the table Championship clash.

