XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2019 - 11:52 GMT

We Were Angry With Ourselves – Leeds Star On New York Stadium Turnaround

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has conceded that he and his team-mates were seething about their performance against Rotherham on Saturday at half-time.

The Yorkshire giants went into the break 1-0 down and their performance in the first half was indicative of their recent run of poor form that has seen them lose momentum.




But Klich scored a brace in the second half and Leeds managed to get a win over the line and earned three points in order to maintain their position at the summit of the Championship.

The midfielder revealed his delight at getting the win and believes his side were completely dominant in the second half, which helped them get over a poor first-half performance.
 


He admits that during the break the dressing room was seething with anger because of the way they played in the first half.

The midfielder said on LUTV: “Everyone is happy as we came here to win the game.
 


“At the end of the first half it didn’t look great but we were calm and tried to do our things on the pitch.

“In the second half we were completely dominant from the first minute and we earned the win.

“We were angry with ourselves [at the break] because we didn’t want to play like that and we wanted to play better.

“And obviously score goals because it helps.

“The most important thing is that we won the game after all.”

Leeds will host Norwich City at Elland Road next Saturday in a top of the table Championship clash.
 