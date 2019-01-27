Wouldn’t Say No – Leeds United Star Open To Spain Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Kiko Casilla has admitted he would relish the chance to finish his career at Espanyol after a successful time at Elland Road.



The goalkeeper joined Leeds earlier this month from Real Madrid, with the Whites paying up the amount due on the remaining 18 months of his deal at the Bernabeu and handing him a new four-and-a-half-year contract.











He made his debut for Leeds in their 2-1 win away at Rotherham United on Saturday and is poised for a lengthy run in a team chasing promotion to the Premier League.



Casilla wants to enjoy a successful time at Leeds, but the man who slipped to third choice at Real Madrid admits he would be more than open to ending his career back in Spain, at Espanyol; the club he turned out for from 2007 until 2015.





"I hope to be here being successful at Leeds for many years", he told Spanish radio show El Larguero on Tuesday.



"But finishing [my career] at Espanyol, I would not say no."





Casilla came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, leaving to establish himself in the game, before eventually returning.



And the shot-stopper concedes it was tough to depart the Bernabeu for Elland Road.



"It always hurts to leave a club, even more being the team I grew up at", the goalkeeper added.



Casilla is likely to be next in action at the weekend when Norwich City are the visitors to Elland Road.



