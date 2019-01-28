Chelsea Loanee Could End Spell, Ligue 1 Move Eyed, Africa Cup of Nations Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman could see his loan spell at Schalke brought to an end in order that he can head to Ligue 1 for regular playing time to force his way into Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad.



Rahman moved to Schalke on a loan deal valid for a year and a half in January 2018, but has struggled for regular playing time this season.











The 24-year old could now bring his loan at Schalke to an end and join Reims, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.



Rahman is in talks with Reims to join the club on loan until the end of the season, but the French side will not have the option to sign him on a permanent basis after his loan spell.





The return of Bastian Oczipka, Schalke’s first team left-back, means Rahman is further down the pecking order at the club.



The Ghanaian has made just two appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga this season, and was not in the matchday squad for the side’s last game against Hertha Berlin on Friday.





Rahman will hope he gets sufficient playing time at Reims, if a move does materialise, and play a part in the African Cup of Nations in June this year.

