XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2019 - 10:52 GMT

Chelsea Loanee Could End Spell, Ligue 1 Move Eyed, Africa Cup of Nations Target

 




Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman could see his loan spell at Schalke brought to an end in order that he can head to Ligue 1 for regular playing time to force his way into Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Rahman moved to Schalke on a loan deal valid for a year and a half in January 2018, but has struggled for regular playing time this season.




The 24-year old could now bring his loan at Schalke to an end and join Reims, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Rahman is in talks with Reims to join the club on loan until the end of the season, but the French side will not have the option to sign him on a permanent basis after his loan spell.
 


The return of Bastian Oczipka, Schalke’s first team left-back, means Rahman is further down the pecking order at the club.

The Ghanaian has made just two appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga this season, and was not in the matchday squad for the side’s last game against Hertha Berlin on Friday.
 


Rahman will hope he gets sufficient playing time at Reims, if a move does materialise, and play a part in the African Cup of Nations in June this year.
 