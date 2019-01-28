Chelsea Still Ironing Out Loan Details With Ligue 1 Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and French outfit Reims have continued to hold talks over Baba Rahman’s possible loan move to the Ligue 1 club.



Rahman joined Schalke on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea in January last year, but he has struggled for minutes this season at the Bundesliga outfit.











The flying full-back has been reduced to be being a bit part player at Schalke and the full-back has sought to cut short his loan stint in Germany in favour of a move to France.



His representatives have been in talks with Reims over a move and the player is keen to join the Ligue 1 outfit for the rest of the season.





The French club have also been in negotiations with Chelsea, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, there is still no agreement in place between the two clubs.



Chelsea are holding talks over the details of the deal, including the percentage of Rahman’s salary Reims would have to bear if they take him on loan.





Reims will not have a purchase option attached with the loan agreement and there is no disagreement between the two clubs over that detail.



But the negotiations are expected to take time as the two clubs continue to iron out the minute details of the deal.



