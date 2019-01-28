Crystal Palace Monitoring 21-Year-Old Nigerian Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on Spezia striker David Okereke with a view to possibly signing him in the future.



The 21-year-old hitman has shown good form this season for the Serie B outfit and has netted six goals in the second tier of Italian football in the current campaign.











The Nigerian’s showing in Serie B has attracted the attention of several clubs and he has piqued the interest of scouts who have been keeping an eye on him.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are one of the clubs who are keeping a close watch on the player in recent weeks.





A Crystal Palace scout was in place when Okereke scored for Spezia in an entertaining 4-4 draw against Brescia on Sunday.



Belgian giants Standard Liege also had an observer at that game to keep tabs on the Nigerian.





It is unlikely Crystal Palace will make a move for the Nigerian before Thursday, but he could be a target when the summer window rolls out.



Okereke has a contract until 2022 with Spezia.

