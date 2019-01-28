XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2019 - 21:23 GMT

Denis Suarez Deal Is Not Easy, Unai Emery Admits

 




Arsenal boss Unai Emery has admitted it is not easy to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez during the transfer window this month and insists he knows the Gunners are doing everything they can to strike a deal.

The Gunners have been hamstrung in the transfer market this month, with their cash-strapped status meaning they have been reduced to loans.




Emery is fishing in the loan market in a bid to push Arsenal's top four ambitions forward and has zeroed in on Barcelona's Suarez.

But the Spaniard has conceded that doing a deal with Barcelona for Suarez is not an easy matter.
 


“It’s the same. This transfer is not easy and the message is that the club is working on different players”, Emery told a press conference when asked about Suarez.

“The possibility, if it can be [done], is good for us.”
 


The Arsenal boss also insisted that he knows the club are doing everything they can in order to try and strike a deal with Barcelona to sanction a deal for Suarez before the deadline on Thursday.

“I don’t know because this transfer window is not easy.

"I know the club is doing all they can to achieve one player to help us”, he added.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, who is keen to make the move to north London.
 