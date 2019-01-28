Dutch Side Working To Land West Ham Talent, Sent Technical Director To London

Follow @insidefutbol





Heerenveen have expressed their interest in a deal for West Ham United talent Reece Oxford, who they want to take to the Netherlands before the transfer window shuts.



Oxford, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, has attracted interest from the Bundesliga, with both Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt eyeing potential moves in recent months.











Eintracht Frankfurt have been linked with making a bid to sign him this month, but according to Dutch daily the Leeuwarder Courant, Heerenveen are now firmly in the race to offer Oxford a new home.



The Eredivisie outfit have stepped up their interest in the Hammers talent and sent Gerry Hamstra, who works as the club's technical director, to London for negotiations on Friday.





Although Heerenveen cannot compete with Eintracht Frankfurt over a permanent deal for Oxford, it is claimed West Ham may prefer to loan him out to the Dutch side.



The saga surrounding Oxford is now sure to heat up as the end of the transfer window approaches.





And despite the concrete interest from Heerenveen, it remains to be seen whether Oxford is willing to agree on temporary stint in the Eredivisie for the remainder of the season.



Oxford, who has notched up 15 appearances in all competitions for the Under-23s so far this term, has a contract that runs until 2021 at the London Stadium.

