XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2019 - 10:24 GMT

Everton Identify West Ham Target As Replacement For Idrissa Gueye

 




West Ham target Stanislav Lobotka has emerged as Everton’s number one target if they lose Idrissa Gueye in the final few days of the winter window.

Everton have knocked back a €30m bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Gueye, but PSG are expected to continue to probe to sign him until Thursday’s transfer deadline.




The worry for Everton is that the 29-year-old wants to join PSG and has indicated his wishes to the Merseyside outfit, without tabling a formal transfer request.

The Toffees are aware that Gueye could push for a move in the next couple of days and they have identified the player they want to chase if they lose their midfield anchorman.
 


And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Celta Vigo midfielder Lobotka is their top target if Gueye eventually leaves for PSG before Thursday’s deadline.

The Slovakia international’s future has been under the scanner due to interest from several clubs.
 


West Ham are also interested in signing him and it has been widely claimed the Hammers are working on a loan agreement to take the Celta Vigo man to the London Stadium.

But Everton will enter the chase for Lobotka as well if they lose Gueye to PSG.
 