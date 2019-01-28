Everton Identify West Ham Target As Replacement For Idrissa Gueye

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham target Stanislav Lobotka has emerged as Everton’s number one target if they lose Idrissa Gueye in the final few days of the winter window.



Everton have knocked back a €30m bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Gueye, but PSG are expected to continue to probe to sign him until Thursday’s transfer deadline.











The worry for Everton is that the 29-year-old wants to join PSG and has indicated his wishes to the Merseyside outfit, without tabling a formal transfer request.



The Toffees are aware that Gueye could push for a move in the next couple of days and they have identified the player they want to chase if they lose their midfield anchorman.





And according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Celta Vigo midfielder Lobotka is their top target if Gueye eventually leaves for PSG before Thursday’s deadline.



The Slovakia international’s future has been under the scanner due to interest from several clubs.





West Ham are also interested in signing him and it has been widely claimed the Hammers are working on a loan agreement to take the Celta Vigo man to the London Stadium.



But Everton will enter the chase for Lobotka as well if they lose Gueye to PSG.

