He Is So Tired – Mauricio Pochettino On Tottenham Star He Wants Involved vs Watford

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he is planning to involve Heung-Min Son in Tottenham Hotspur's clash against Watford on Wednesday, but admits the decision will be made only after considering his fitness.



Spurs exited two cup competitions in the space of three days after their shock 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.











The north Londoners came in for criticism after their defeat to Chelsea in the EFL Cup on Thursday and another loss to a London side in the form of Palace has now piled the pressure on Pochettino.



However, the Spurs boss will be boosted by the fact that Son has now returned to training with the club after his stint with South Korea in the AFC Asian Cup.





The winger suffered a disappointing defeat to Qatar in the quarter-finals of the continental tournament and is now back in north London.



Pochettino insisted he is hoping to recall Son back into the starting eleven for the Premier League clash against Watford, but maintained the decision will only be made if he is 100 per cent fit to play a part.





“Yes, yes [I’m planning to involve Son against Watford on Wednesday]”, Pochettino told reporters in a press conference following the Crystal Palace game.



“Today we were with him on the training ground in the morning.



"He's so tired, he played three games. Very tough games.



“Of course not too much energy today, but we hope he'll be available and ready on Wednesday to help the team.”



Spurs continue to remain without the services of both Harry Kane and Dele Alli, who have suffered injuries to the ankle and hamstring respectively in recent weeks.

