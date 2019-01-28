I Expect High Performance From Marko Arnautovic – Manuel Pellegrini

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini insists that Marko Arnautovic has put the transfer saga behind him after signing a new contract with the Hammers, and he expects the forward to be focused for the side's next game.



Arnautovic was linked with a move away from West Ham as there was firm interest from China.











The east London outfit, however, rejected a £35m bid from a Chinese club in early January.



Arnautovic, who has made 10 Premier League appearances this season, then did a U-turn a few days ago and signed a new contract with the club.





The new contract will keep Arnautovic at the club until July 2023, and Pellegrini has revealed that the club are happy the player put the issue behind him.



“For all the issues that a player wants to leave, we are happy that Marko has finished his issue and we will have the player that he can be again”, Pellegrini said in a press conference ahead of West Ham's game against Wolves.





“I expect it from every player, not just Marko, to play as high performance as the player can give you.



“Every player is the same, Marko has already demonstrated what he can do.”



Arnautovic has not featured for the club since their 1-0 win against Arsenal.



West Ham suffered a shock 4-2 loss against Wimbledon in the FA Cup on Saturday, and will hope to bounce back when they take on Wolves on Tuesday.