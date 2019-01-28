I’ve Said He Needs To Play – Rangers Star On Team-mate’s Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Allan McGregor feels that Rangers talent Robbie McCrorie will have the opportunity to hone his skills during his loan stint at Greenock Morton and is sure the youngster will benefit from the experience.



McCrorie, who is a product of the Rangers academy like McGregor, has joined second-tier outfit Morton on loan until the end of the season, alongside Andrew Dallas.











The 20-year-old shot-stopper will be eyeing first team involvement during his time at Cappielow Park under Jonatan Johansson as he aims to continue his steady development.



McGregor, who has been the beacon for young goalkeepers coming up through the ranks at Ibrox, thinks that McCrorie will have a lot of opportunities coming his way at Morton.





The Gers custodian also stressed that McCrorie made the right decision by leaving Rangers in search of better playing opportunities at this stage of his career.



“Yes, it will be [a great experience on loan for McCrorie at Greenock Morton]”, McGregor told Rangers TV.





“I’ve said that for a long time, he has to go [out] and play, at his stage I was probably a bit older to be fair, but nowadays it’s different.



“It’s good for him that he will get experience and some games [at senior level].”



McGregor also touched upon McCrorie’s experience of playing in front of the Ibrox crowd during the friendly win over HJK Helsinki by admitting it can only do his confidence a world of good in the future.



“Yes, [the experience of playing at Ibrox against HJK Helsinki] can only do him good”, he continued.



“Again, it’s a good experience for him to learn more and hopefully want more and then he can go away and do well and come back [here], then you never know.”



McCrorie, who has a contract that runs until 2022 at Ibrox, has been a regular for Scotland across various age groups so far in his career.

