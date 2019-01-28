Leeds United Hand First Team Stars U23 Time, Izzy Brown Starts

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have dished out an opportunity in the playing eleven to first team star Izzy Brown during the Under-23s side’s meeting with Sheffield United at Thorp Arch this afternoon.



Brown, who joined the Whites from Chelsea on a season-long deal last summer, has yet to feature for the first team under Marcelo Bielsa this term.











The 22-year-old is still only getting back to his best shape after a hamstring injury delayed his return to the senior team last month.



However, Carlos Corberan has handed out a starting spot in the Under-23s side to Brown for the meeting with Sheffield United at Thorp Arch.





The Chelsea loanee will be joined by the likes of other first team stars including Barry Douglas, who is also returning from injury, while Tyler Roberts is also named in the playing eleven.



Young centre-back Aapo Halme will partner Leif Davis at the heart of defence with Kamil Miazek named between the sticks for the hosts.





Leeds have a few options on the bench, including first team talent Jamie Shackleton.



Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Sheffield United



Miazek, Hosannah, Douglas, McCalmont, Davis, Halme, Roberts, Gotts, Brown, Oduor, Temenuzhkov



Substitutes: Rae, Diaz, Pearce, Shackleton, Stevens

