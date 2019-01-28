Leeds United Keen To Keep Any Initial Fee For Daniel James Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are trying to keep any initial fee for Daniel James’ down and are likely to put together a highly incentivised offer for Swansea City.



The 21-year-old winger has been Leeds’ top outfield target for the January transfer window and the club have been working hard behind the scenes to get a deal over the line.











They are yet to table a bid for James with Swansea. The two clubs have been in talks over a move but they are not any closer to reaching an agreement for the player.



Swansea do not want to lose the winger and would prefer selling other players over him towards the end of the January transfer window.





The Welsh club are playing hardball in the negotiations, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are trying to keep the numbers down in any potential deal.



The two clubs have different figures in mind for James, but Leeds are looking to keep the initial fee of the transfer down.





The Whites may be prepared to offer various add-ons to make the deal financially viable for both clubs.



They are unlikely to pay a rumoured £12m fee for the 21-year-old winger.

