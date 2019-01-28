XRegister
28/01/2019 - 18:24 GMT

Leeds United Remain Optimistic About Winger Signing

 




Leeds United remain optimistic about getting a deal over the line to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James before Thursday’s deadline.

The 21-year-old Swansea winger has been Leeds’ top outfield target for the January transfer window and the club want to get him through the door by 11pm on Thursday.




The Whites have been holding talks with Swansea over a deal, but the Welsh club are playing hardball and do not want to sell James despite their need for cash-injection.

Swansea would prefer to sell other players over the winger and are said to be demanding a fee of around £12m from the Whites for James.
 


Leeds are in no mood to pay such a figure, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, they remain confident of signing James from Swansea by the end of the window.

A lot of work still needs to be done for Leeds to get their hands on the winger, but the club are optimistic of an agreement with Swansea in the coming days.
 


Leeds are keen to top up their offer of an initial fee with various add-ons to sweeten the deal for Swansea and take the figure closer to what the Welsh club want.

The Whites have only signed a goalkeeper in January in the form of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.
 