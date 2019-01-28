XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2019 - 12:16 GMT

Leeds United Rocked By Fresh Injury Blow

 




Leeds United have confirmed that Stuart Dallas will miss up to six weeks of action due to an ankle injury.

The versatile midfielder has missed the entire December period due to a fractured foot, and had just returned to training.




The ankle injury will come as a blow to the player and the club as and Marcelo Bielsa has seen his options reduced due to injuries in recent months.

Dallas has had an injury-ravaged spell so far this season as he suffered a thigh strain in the early stages of the Championship and missed four games in the opening weeks.
 


The 27-year old has featured just 15 times in the Championship so far this season and has scored one goal in the process.

Leeds will hope to push on without Dallas and increase their three-point lead at the top of the table next weekend when they take on Norwich City.
 


The Whites picked up a 2-1 win against Rotherham United in their last game on Saturday.
 