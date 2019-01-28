Leeds United Rocked By Fresh Injury Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have confirmed that Stuart Dallas will miss up to six weeks of action due to an ankle injury.



The versatile midfielder has missed the entire December period due to a fractured foot, and had just returned to training.











The ankle injury will come as a blow to the player and the club as and Marcelo Bielsa has seen his options reduced due to injuries in recent months.



Dallas has had an injury-ravaged spell so far this season as he suffered a thigh strain in the early stages of the Championship and missed four games in the opening weeks.





The 27-year old has featured just 15 times in the Championship so far this season and has scored one goal in the process.



Leeds will hope to push on without Dallas and increase their three-point lead at the top of the table next weekend when they take on Norwich City.





The Whites picked up a 2-1 win against Rotherham United in their last game on Saturday.

