Leeds United Star Linked With Turkey Move

Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko could move to Turkey before the transfer window closes.



The winger recently returned to Elland Road after his loan stint in Spain with Las Palmas came to an end.











Sacko had been due to spend the season with the Canary Island club, but failed to make an impact, featuring in just five league games, and Las Palmas terminated the agreement.



The winger is now set for another loan stint and has already been linked with a return to Spain, along with moves to Cyprus and Hungary.





However now, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sacko could be set for a switch to Turkey.



The former Sporting Lisbon man is firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Leeds and the Whites are looking for a new home for him for the second half of the campaign.





Sacko joined Leeds, initially on loan, from Sporting Lisbon in 2016 before the Whites then made his switch permanent.

