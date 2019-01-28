XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2019 - 20:30 GMT

Leeds United Star Linked With Turkey Move

 




Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko could move to Turkey before the transfer window closes.

The winger recently returned to Elland Road after his loan stint in Spain with Las Palmas came to an end.




Sacko had been due to spend the season with the Canary Island club, but failed to make an impact, featuring in just five league games, and Las Palmas terminated the agreement.

The winger is now set for another loan stint and has already been linked with a return to Spain, along with moves to Cyprus and Hungary.
 


However now, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sacko could be set for a switch to Turkey.

The former Sporting Lisbon man is firmly out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Leeds and the Whites are looking for a new home for him for the second half of the campaign.
 


Sacko joined Leeds, initially on loan, from Sporting Lisbon in 2016 before the Whites then made his switch permanent.
 