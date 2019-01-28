Never Ruled It Out – Chelsea Star On Possible Return To Ligue 1

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is open to the idea of returning to France in the future, but admits that his priority still is to play in the Premier League.



The 32-year-old striker has been a bit part player at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.











Chelsea have signed Gonzalo Higuain on a loan deal this month and Giroud is unlikely to find himself ahead of the Argentine in the pecking order for the remainder of the campaign.



With the Frenchman seemingly available on a free transfer in the summer, there are suggestions Lyon and Marseille are considering making a move.





Giroud has previously rebuffed offers to return to France and admits that playing in the Premier League remains his priority.



But he does concede he will not completely rule out the possibility of returning to Ligue 1.





Giroud told French broadcaster Canal+: “These [Lyon and Marseille] are two great clubs.



“I have never ruled out a return to France.



"I said previously that my priority is to stay in Premier League.”



He added: “It still is, but now, we’ll see.”

