Stoke City Slap In Bid For Wolves Defender, Could Do Deal Today

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City have made a £3.5m offer for Wolves defender Danny Batth and the deal could be completed later today, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Batth, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, played an instrumental role during Wolves’ Championship winning campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo last season.











However, the defender was deemed surplus to requirements in the Premier League last summer and has now emerged as a target for Stoke, who want to sign him on a permanent transfer.



And the Potters have tabled a £3.5m bid for Batth, who could make the switch to Staffordshire later today.





The 28-year-old has been identified by Stoke boss Nathan Jones as a solid addition before the transfer window closes.



Batth, who is a product of the academy at Wolves, has just a single year remaining on his contract at Molineux.





The defender has notched up 13 appearances in all competitions at Middlesbrough this term and could be unveiled as a winter-recruit at the bet365 stadium, if Stoke can strike a deal with Wolves.



Stoke, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Preston North End after their impressive win over Leeds United last week, will next face Hull City in the Championship.

