06 October 2018

28/01/2019 - 12:26 GMT

Sunderland Closing In On Double Striker Swoop

 




Sunderland are closing in on signing two strikers before the end of the transfer window this month, according to Sky Sports News.

The Black Cats have identified their targets for the winter transfer window, with Jack Ross keen on bolstering his options in front of goal before the end of this month.




Sunderland are believed to be in the market for two strikers and have already tabled four bids to acquire the services of Will Grigg from Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Despite the Latics turning down several bids for Grigg from Sunderland, the club remain hopeful they can pull off a deal for the Northern Irishman before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.
 


Grigg, who has just a single year remaining on his contract with Wigan, could be followed by the arrival of another striker to the Stadium of Light.

Although the identity of the second target still remains unknown, Sunderland have been keeping tabs on England Under-19 international Stephen Walker of Middlesbrough.
 


And it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats will officially lodge an enquiry for Walker, who has yet to feature in the Championship this term.

Sunderland, who are currently fifth in League One, are in desperate need of strikers after Josh Maja joined Bordeaux.
 