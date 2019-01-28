XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2019 - 23:19 GMT

Sunderland Star Attracting Interest From Abroad

 




Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo has interest from one side in the Championship and three clubs abroad, according to Sky Sports News.

Oviedo signed for Sunderland in January 2017, but has remained with the Black Cats despite back to back relegations.




The Costa Rica international has mustered four assists in 16 League One appearances so far this season.

Oviedo is attracting interest from abroad and the Championship as the transfer clock ticks down towards Thursday night.
 


It is not clear who is targeting Oviedo or how much they might look to pay for his services.

Since joining Sunderland in 2017, Oviedo has managed to make 66 appearances for the Black Cats. 

 


The left-back’s current contract at Stadium of Light runs until July 2020.

Sunderland are currently fifth in the League One table, but have games in hand on those teams above them.

 