Sunderland Star Attracting Interest From Abroad

Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo has interest from one side in the Championship and three clubs abroad, according to Sky Sports News.



Oviedo signed for Sunderland in January 2017, but has remained with the Black Cats despite back to back relegations.











The Costa Rica international has mustered four assists in 16 League One appearances so far this season.



Oviedo is attracting interest from abroad and the Championship as the transfer clock ticks down towards Thursday night.





It is not clear who is targeting Oviedo or how much they might look to pay for his services.



Since joining Sunderland in 2017, Oviedo has managed to make 66 appearances for the Black Cats.







The left-back’s current contract at Stadium of Light runs until July 2020.



Sunderland are currently fifth in the League One table, but have games in hand on those teams above them.



