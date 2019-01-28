Tottenham Hotspur Pass On Serie A Star Despite Proposal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have passed on the chance to make a move for in-demand Udinese attacker Rodrigo de Paul.



The 24-year-old winger has caught the eye with his performances for Udinese and Inter have been looking to position themselves as his next destination.











But De Paul's representatives are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their client's next move and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Udinese man has been offered to Tottenham.



Spurs were invited to make a move for the 24-year-old, but Tottenham made clear they are looking for players with different characteristics.





As such, a move to link up with Spurs is rated as unlikely for De Paul.



Udinese have slapped a €25m asking price on De Paul and are likely to think of a sale in the summer.





De Paul, who is under contract at Udinese until the summer of 2023, has made 20 appearances for the club in Serie A this season, scoring six goals.

