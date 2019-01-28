XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2019 - 20:46 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Pass On Serie A Star Despite Proposal

 




Tottenham Hotspur have passed on the chance to make a move for in-demand Udinese attacker Rodrigo de Paul.

The 24-year-old winger has caught the eye with his performances for Udinese and Inter have been looking to position themselves as his next destination.




But De Paul's representatives are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to their client's next move and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Udinese man has been offered to Tottenham.

Spurs were invited to make a move for the 24-year-old, but Tottenham made clear they are looking for players with different characteristics.
 


As such, a move to link up with Spurs is rated as unlikely for De Paul.

Udinese have slapped a €25m asking price on De Paul and are likely to think of a sale in the summer.
 


De Paul, who is under contract at Udinese until the summer of 2023, has made 20 appearances for the club in Serie A this season, scoring six goals.
 