06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/01/2019 - 23:04 GMT

Unai Emery Happy With Arsenal’s Defensive Cover

 




Arsenal boss Unai Emery has insisted that the Gunners have enough players at the back, and signing a centre-back would complicate matters when everyone is back fit.

The north London side have been unlucky with injuries, and were handed another blow after it was revealed that Sokratis Papastathopoulos will miss a month’s action due to an ankle injury.




Sokratis’ injury comes after Hector Bellerin was ruled out for the rest of the season with a ligament injury.

Arsenal are also without Rob Holding, who suffered an injury in December and is unlikely to feature again this season.
 


Emery, however, remains upbeat and has insisted that the Gunners have enough players to cope at the back, and they do not need new faces in the final few days of the transfer window.

“We have enough players like a centre-back in the squad”, Emery told a press conference ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Cardiff City.
 


“We are having a lot of injuries in this position but we have enough players.

“If we can bring another player and all of the players want to play, we will have a problem in the future.”

After being dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Friday, Arsenal have the perfect opportunity to bounce back when they take on a struggling Cardiff City team on Tuesday.

 