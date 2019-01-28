XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/01/2019 - 21:19 GMT

We’re Heading In Direction of Premier League Title – Liverpool Attacker

 




Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is convinced the Reds are heading in the right direction as they bid to pick up the Premier League title this season.

The Reds continue to sit top of the Premier League and in their final match emerged victorious at the end of a roller-coaster 4-3 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield.




Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently four points better off than defending champions Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table after suffering just a single defeat from 23 games.

And Mane, who struck the winner against Crystal Palace at Anfield, claimed that everyone associated with Liverpool believes they are heading in the right direction to put an end to their Premier League trophy doubt.
 


The Reds have not won a league title since 1990 and if it is indeed their year this time around, then it will be their first Premier League trophy since the first division was renamed in 1992.

Mane also admitted it would be fantastic to lift the Premier League trophy for Liverpool, especially considering the fans have been desperately waiting for it to happen.
 


“I can’t wait to lift a trophy with Liverpool. I know the fans are desperate for us to win the Premier League”, Mane told the club’s official website.

“It would be an amazing moment for the club. It has been far too long for a team the size of Liverpool.

“We believe we are heading in the right direction, but there are some very tough rivals – City were unbelievable last season and very strong again – but why not?”

Liverpool will next face Leicester City at Anfield when the Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.
 