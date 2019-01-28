XRegister
28/01/2019 - 12:10 GMT

West Ham Closing In On Teenage Winger, Player Heading To London Today

 




West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign Benfica's teenage winger Mesaque Dju, according to Portuguese sports daily Record.

A product of the Benfica academy, the 19-year-old has caught the eye of Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini, who wants him in London.




His deal with Benfica runs until the summer of 2021, but he is set to head to London today, with Benfica keeping the right to earn 50 per cent of any future sale of Dju.

Dju has been with Benfica's Under-23 side this season, as he continues his development.
 


The Hammers are now in the final stages of capturing Dju and will want the deal done in good time before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Dju is not expected to be placed into the West Ham first team.
 


Instead the Portuguese winger will link up with the club's Under-23s.

Dju has won the Under-17 and Under-19 European Championship with Portugal and is now part of the Under-20 set-up.
 