West Ham Open Talks With Sheffield United To Land Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have opened talks with Sheffield United in a bid to land midfielder John Fleck, according to Sky Sports News.



The Hammers are looking to do business in the remaining days of the winter transfer window and their eyes have been drawn to an option in the Championship.











Fleck, a product of Rangers' youth set-up, is firmly on the Hammers' radar and they have opened talks with Sheffield United as they bid to take the 27-year-old to the London Stadium.



The Premier League side could pay the Blades £4m to land Fleck.





The midfielder is a key man for Sheffield United and losing his services would be a blow for boss Chris Wilder.



Fleck, whose deal with the Blades runs until the summer of 2021, has made 27 appearances for the club in the Championship so far this season.





He has chipped in with three assists, along with finding the back of the net once.

