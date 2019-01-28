West Ham Set For Key Meeting To Decide Javier Hernandez Stance, Valencia Expected To Return

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are set to look carefully at Javier Hernandez's situation today, as they consider whether to sell the Mexican striker and at what price.



Hernandez has interest from Monaco and Valencia, with both clubs having failed with attempts to sign him this month; Monaco offered €11m to land Hernandez, while Valencia only put forward a bid of €8m.











Valencia are tipped to come back to the table for Hernandez, who West Ham value at €15m, as they are keen to welcome him to Los Che before the transfer window closes on Thursday.



And, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, West Ham are to hold a meeting today to make a decison on whether or not Hernandez could leave.





West Ham will still want Valencia to increase their offer, or any other side to get closer to their valuation of the hitman, however the possibility of the Hammers dropping their asking price remains.



Valencia are now working against the clock to bring in another striker, with coach Marcelino desperate for reinforcements.





Los Che still have Michy Batshuyai on loan from Chelsea for the season, but the Spanish side have made clear they want to terminate the arrangement, with the Belgian having not impressed Marcelino.

