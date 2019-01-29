XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 16:10 GMT

AC Milan Not Putting All Eggs In Basket of Capturing Watford Winger

 




AC Milan have continued to hold talks with Watford for Gerard Deulofeu,but have also identified an alternative target.

The Spanish winger, who had a short loan stint at AC Milan in 2017, has emerged as the top target for the Rossoneri in the last stretch of the January transfer window.




The 24-year-old is open to a move back to AC Milan, but Watford have not been willing sellers and have taken a tough stance on the interest from the Rossoneri.

They have made it clear that they will only allow Deulofeu to leave if AC Milan agree to sign him on loan with a mandatory purchase option attached with the agreement.
 


AC Milan have continued to be in touch with Watford, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are also putting in contingency plans if they fail to sign the Spaniard.

They are aware of the difficulties of pulling off the Deulofeu deal and have identified Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr as a possible target.
 


The 20-year-old has scored nine goals and provided six assists this season for Rennes and has shot up on the shortlist of several clubs, including AC Milan.

But Deulofeu remains their top target and the club are still keen to sign the Spaniard at the moment.
 