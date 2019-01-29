AC Milan Not Putting All Eggs In Basket of Capturing Watford Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have continued to hold talks with Watford for Gerard Deulofeu,but have also identified an alternative target.



The Spanish winger, who had a short loan stint at AC Milan in 2017, has emerged as the top target for the Rossoneri in the last stretch of the January transfer window.











The 24-year-old is open to a move back to AC Milan, but Watford have not been willing sellers and have taken a tough stance on the interest from the Rossoneri.



They have made it clear that they will only allow Deulofeu to leave if AC Milan agree to sign him on loan with a mandatory purchase option attached with the agreement.





AC Milan have continued to be in touch with Watford, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are also putting in contingency plans if they fail to sign the Spaniard.



They are aware of the difficulties of pulling off the Deulofeu deal and have identified Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr as a possible target.





The 20-year-old has scored nine goals and provided six assists this season for Rennes and has shot up on the shortlist of several clubs, including AC Milan.



But Deulofeu remains their top target and the club are still keen to sign the Spaniard at the moment.

