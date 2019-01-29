XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 20:03 GMT

Arsenal and Manchester City Enter Chase For Idrissa Gueye

 




Arsenal and Manchester City have pushed into the race for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to Sky Sports News

The midfielder has been keen to make the move to Paris Saint-Germain in this month's transfer window and the French champions have already seen Everton reject one bid for the player.




Gueye has told Everton of his desire to move to the Parc des Princes and the midfielder has been left out of the Toffees' squad for their Premier League meeting with Huddersfield Town this evening, with the Merseyside club saying he has a minor injury.

Now PSG have company as the chase for Gueye's services heats up.
 


Unai Emery's Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have entered the race for his services.

It is unclear whether either side will try to sign Gueye in the days remaining in the winter transfer window, with Everton having been keen to keep hold of the midfielder.
 


Arsenal are also shopping for loans this month as they cannot afford to make permanent signings.

And it remains to be seen if Gueye will continue to set his heart on joining PSG now more clubs have joined the chase.
 