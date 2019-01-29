Arsenal and Manchester City Enter Chase For Idrissa Gueye

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester City have pushed into the race for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to Sky Sports News.



The midfielder has been keen to make the move to Paris Saint-Germain in this month's transfer window and the French champions have already seen Everton reject one bid for the player.











Gueye has told Everton of his desire to move to the Parc des Princes and the midfielder has been left out of the Toffees' squad for their Premier League meeting with Huddersfield Town this evening, with the Merseyside club saying he has a minor injury.



Now PSG have company as the chase for Gueye's services heats up.





Unai Emery's Arsenal and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have entered the race for his services.



It is unclear whether either side will try to sign Gueye in the days remaining in the winter transfer window, with Everton having been keen to keep hold of the midfielder.





Arsenal are also shopping for loans this month as they cannot afford to make permanent signings.



And it remains to be seen if Gueye will continue to set his heart on joining PSG now more clubs have joined the chase.

