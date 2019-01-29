XRegister
29/01/2019 - 21:51 GMT

Arsenal, Chelsea And Manchester United Chasing Barcelona Midfielder For Next Summer

 




Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has emerged as a possible target for Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 30-year-old midfielder has remained an integral part of the Barcelona team and the Catalan giants rejected a big money offer from Paris Saint-Germain for him last year.




The Croatian will end the season at Barcelona, but there are rumours that he could be subject to more interest in the summer from several clubs.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are the three Premier League clubs who are interested in signing him next summer.
 


Rakitic remains an in-demand midfielder in European football and the three Premier League giants are keen to snare him away from Barcelona.

And they could find a far more approachable Barcelona than last summer as it has been claimed that they are open to offers for the Croatian at the end of the season.
 


They have not decided to let him go for certain, but they are willing to listen to bids, unlike last summer, when PSG’s offer was snubbed out-of-hand.

The Catalan giants are also aware that Rakitic will not attract the kind of numbers that PSG were willing to offer last year.
 