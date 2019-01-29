Aston Villa Make Move To Land Burnley Defender, Offer In

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have approached Burnley with a bid for Ben Gibson, as they try to take him to Villa Park before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News.



The Villa Park outfit want to make additions to the squad as they seek to push for promotion from the Championship and have zeroed in on Gibson.











Aston Villa have approached Burnley about Gibson and want to take him on loan until the end of the season, with a view to then signing him on a permanent basis.



Gibson, 26, has clocked just 63 minutes of playing time for Burnley in the Premier League this season.





However, Sean Dyche is not keen on weakening his squad and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa can tempt the Clarets to let Gibson go.



The centre-back made over 200 appearances for Middlesbrough before making the move to Turf Moor, where he penned a contract running until 2022.





He featured for Burnley in the FA Cup earlier this year, turning out against Barnsley and Manchester City.

