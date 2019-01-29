XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 13:10 GMT

Aston Villa Make Move To Land Burnley Defender, Offer In

 




Aston Villa have approached Burnley with a bid for Ben Gibson, as they try to take him to Villa Park before the transfer window closes, according to Sky Sports News

The Villa Park outfit want to make additions to the squad as they seek to push for promotion from the Championship and have zeroed in on Gibson.




Aston Villa have approached Burnley about Gibson and want to take him on loan until the end of the season, with a view to then signing him on a permanent basis.

Gibson, 26, has clocked just 63 minutes of playing time for Burnley in the Premier League this season.
 


However, Sean Dyche is not keen on weakening his squad and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa can tempt the Clarets to let Gibson go.

The centre-back made over 200 appearances for Middlesbrough before making the move to Turf Moor, where he penned a contract running until 2022.
 


He featured for Burnley in the FA Cup earlier this year, turning out against Barnsley and Manchester City.
 