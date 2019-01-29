Benik Afobe Talked Up Stoke – Potters New Boy Danny Batth

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City recruit Danny Batth says the move to the bet365 Stadium was in part down to former Wolves team-mate Benik Afobe, who talked up the Potters to him.



Batth, who ended an 18-year-long association with Wolves following his transfer to Stoke, played alongside Potters striker Afobe during two different spells at Molineux.











The 28-year-old played an instrumental role in Wolves’ return to the higher echelons of English football, but was deemed surplus to requirements last summer and moved to Middlesbrough on loan.



However, the opportunity to join Nathan Jones at Stoke came calling this month and Batth sealed the deal after getting in touch with Afobe, who has been on the books in Staffordshire since last summer.





Batth admitted that he got in touch with Afobe prior to making the switch to Stoke and revealed that the striker spoke very highly of the club and the new manager at the helm.



“I managed to get a few minutes with Benik on the phone”, Batth told the club’s official website.





“I’ve played with him twice in different spells at Wolves – I know him really well and we’ve kept in touch.



“He spoke volumes about the club and what the new manager is trying to do.



“As a club, with a fantastic fan base, everything is set for us to do well.”



Batth, who will be eyeing making his debut for Stoke against Hull City on Saturday, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the bet365 Stadium.

