Cardiff City Make Proposal To Sign Tottenham Hotspur Target Patrik Schick

Cardiff City have tabled a bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked Patrik Schick on a loan deal from Roma until the end of the season with an option to buy.



The Welsh outfit have been in the market for a striker in January as Neil Warnock wants to add more goals to his squad for the latter half of the season.











They signed Argentine hitman Emiliano Sala from Nantes after a lengthy chase, but his tragic disappearance over the English Channel last week has forced the Bluebirds back into the market.



Warnock still wants an attacker in the final days of the window and Cardiff have set their eyes on signing someone from Serie A.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Cardiff have tabled a loan bid with an option to buy with Roma for the signature of 23-year-old striker Schick.



Cardiff have offered €2m to Roma in loan fees and want to reserve an option to sign him on a permanent deal for a fee around the €30m mark.





Roma are yet to provide an answer to their bid and it is unclear whether the striker himself is ready to join the 18th placed Premier League side.



The Giallorossi have already reportedly rejected a Tottenham bid for Schick this month.

