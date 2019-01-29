Chelsea Star Prepared To Take Financial Hit To Push Loan Through

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman has taken a significant financial hit to make sure he greases the wheels in order to join Reims on loan in January.



The defender has been out on loan at Schalke and his stint was confirmed for another 18 months in January last year.











But Rahman has been reduced to playing a bit part role this season and the player is keen to cut short his loan stay at Schalke in order to pursue more football somewhere else.



The defender has settled on joining French outfit Reims and the club are working on a deal to sign him on loan until the summer without an option to purchase.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rahman has agreed to take a significant financial hit to make sure he helps the club to gain his services from Chelsea.



Chelsea have been in talks with Reims over loaning out Rahman and the two clubs were still locked in talks last night.





However, an agreement is close and Rahman’s decision to take a financial hit has also helped the two clubs to iron out the wage structure for the player.



Reims are confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line before Thursday’s deadline.

