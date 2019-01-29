XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 08:51 GMT

Chelsea Star Prepared To Take Financial Hit To Push Loan Through

 




Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman has taken a significant financial hit to make sure he greases the wheels in order to join Reims on loan in January.

The defender has been out on loan at Schalke and his stint was confirmed for another 18 months in January last year.




But Rahman has been reduced to playing a bit part role this season and the player is keen to cut short his loan stay at Schalke in order to pursue more football somewhere else.

The defender has settled on joining French outfit Reims and the club are working on a deal to sign him on loan until the summer without an option to purchase.
 


And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Rahman has agreed to take a significant financial hit to make sure he helps the club to gain his services from Chelsea.

Chelsea have been in talks with Reims over loaning out Rahman and the two clubs were still locked in talks last night.
 


However, an agreement is close and Rahman’s decision to take a financial hit has also helped the two clubs to iron out the wage structure for the player.

Reims are confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line before Thursday’s deadline.
 