Daniel James’ To Leeds United Tipped To Happen, 100% Chance, Source Close To Player Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Daniel James' proposed move from Swansea City to Leeds United is fully expected to happen by a source close to the player, it has been claimed.



The Yorkshire giants have made James their top target in the final stretch of the transfer window as Marcelo Bielsa looks for the winger to be brought in.











Though Swansea need to balance the books there are players other than James they would rather move on and there are question marks over whether the Welsh side will play ball with Leeds.



James played and scored in Swansea's thrilling 3-3 draw against Birmingham City on Tuesday night.





But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a source close to James has insisted that the winger's move to Leeds will happen "100%".



Leeds are expected to put in a substantial bid to test Swansea, but time is now running out for the Whites to pull off the deal.





The Elland Road club will also want to know quickly whether the deal can happen as they would want to still have time to move for alternatives if Swansea will not do a deal at an acceptable figure.

