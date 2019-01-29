XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 22:37 GMT

Daniel James’ To Leeds United Tipped To Happen, 100% Chance, Source Close To Player Says

 




Daniel James' proposed move from Swansea City to Leeds United is fully expected to happen by a source close to the player, it has been claimed. 

The Yorkshire giants have made James their top target in the final stretch of the transfer window as Marcelo Bielsa looks for the winger to be brought in.




Though Swansea need to balance the books there are players other than James they would rather move on and there are question marks over whether the Welsh side will play ball with Leeds.

James played and scored in Swansea's thrilling 3-3 draw against Birmingham City on Tuesday night.
 


But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a source close to James has insisted that the winger's move to Leeds will happen "100%".

Leeds are expected to put in a substantial bid to test Swansea, but time is now running out for the Whites to pull off the deal.
 


The Elland Road club will also want to know quickly whether the deal can happen as they would want to still have time to move for alternatives if Swansea will not do a deal at an acceptable figure.
 